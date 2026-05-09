Latto has sparked speculation about her future in music after suggesting that her upcoming album BIG MAMA could also mark the end of her rap career, a possibility that caught fans completely off guard late this week.

The 27-year-old rapper shared a brief but loaded message on X while promoting the project’s May 29 release, referring to BIG MAMA as her “retirement album” and thanking supporters for everything.

The post spread quickly across social media, where confusion hit almost immediately as fans tried to work out whether Latto was seriously preparing to leave music or simply building momentum ahead of the album rollout.

For many followers, the idea felt hard to believe considering how active and commercially visible Latto has remained over the past few years. Some fans pointed out that she has previously spoken about not wanting to stay in rap forever, while others dismissed the message as dramatic promotion tied to the album launch.

Either way, the reaction online was immediate, and honestly, people didn’t seem ready for the possibility at all. BIG MAMA is scheduled for release on May 29 through RCA Records and Streamcut, arriving as the follow-up to her 2024 project Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

The album campaign has unfolded steadily over the last year, beginning with the release of “Somebody” in May 2025 before Latto officially unveiled the album title alongside “Business and Personal (Intro)” earlier this year.

That same announcement also carried a personal revelation, with Latto confirming she was expecting her first child with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The combination of career uncertainty and major life changes has added another layer of attention to the BIG MAMA era, particularly as the rapper continues balancing music releases with an increasingly public personal life.

Most recently, Latto teamed up with GloRilla on the track “GOMF,” released in April. Since breaking through globally with “Big Energy” in 2021, she has steadily expanded her profile through chart success, festival appearances and high-profile collaborations, making any serious talk of retirement feel unusually early for an artist still near the peak of mainstream momentum.