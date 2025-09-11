'Downton Abbey' actors Laura Carmichael & Michael C. Fox are married

British actors and ‘Downton Abbey’ co-stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox have secretly tied the knot, after being together for 11 years.

Celebrity couple Laura Carmichael, 39, and Michael C. Fox, 36, best known for playing Lady Edith Crawley and Andrew Parker, in period drama series ‘Downton Abbey’, who have been in a relationship since 2014, and also share a child together, have finally got married, after more than a decade of togetherness, they confirmed in a new interview.

In a promotional outing for the third film of the series, ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’, scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 12, Fox said, “I owe a lot to this show. So much of my life has been shaped around this show.”

As Carmichael maintained a smile, their co-star Leslie Nicol, aka Mrs. Patmore, teased Fox, asking, “What if someone said you’re actually going to find your wife and have a child? Life-changing stuff.” To which, he gushed and added, “I know, it’s incredible,” confirming their marriage.

While the couple did not share further details about their wedding, it is worth noting here that Carmichael and Fox welcomed their son sometime in 2022.

