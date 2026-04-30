Laura Dern is officially heading to The White Lotus, joining the hit HBO drama’s upcoming season following the unexpected departure of Helena Bonham Carter.

The casting shake-up comes just months after Bonham Carter was announced as part of the new ensemble. While no specific reason has been publicly detailed for her exit, the production has quickly moved forward, bringing in Dern to join an already star-studded lineup.

Details about Dern’s character remain under wraps, but her addition marks a reunion with series creator Mike White. The two previously collaborated on the 2007 film Year of the Dog and the HBO series Enlightened, which earned critical acclaim for its offbeat storytelling and performances.

Dern, 59, is one of Hollywood’s most respected performers, known for roles in films like Jurassic Park, Marriage Story – for which she won an Academy Award – and Blue Velvet. Her long-standing collaboration with filmmaker David Lynch has also made her a standout figure in both mainstream and arthouse cinema.

She joins a growing cast that includes Steve Coogan, Chris Messina and Marissa Long for the new installment of the Emmy-winning anthology series.

Previous seasons have featured stars such as Sydney Sweeney, Aubrey Plaza and Jason Isaacs.