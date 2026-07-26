Laura Hamilton struggles to sleep after witnessing teen die at sea

Laura Hamilton disclosed that she had trouble falling asleep after witnessing the tragic death of a teenager in the sea.

Following the terrifying incident during a trip to the beach, the 44-year-old host of A Place in the Sun spoke about the risks associated with swimming.

Speaking to her fans, Laura revealed that she had visited a neighboring beach, but as soon as she arrived, she knew something was deeply wrong.

Reliving the experience, she said, “I got about three hours of sleep last night, and I think it’s because of what I saw on the beach yesterday afternoon.”

“My mind was just racing and I was kind of re-picturing the things that I saw,” Laura Hamilton continued.

She went on to describe what transpired when she arrived at the scene, adding, “When I arrived, there was quite a lot of commotion, and I didn’t really know what was going on.”

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“It turns out that there was a fatality, and it was a crazy thing to see. I thought the individual was older than they were, but it turns out they were a 19-year-old boy. They tried to resuscitate him, but they couldn’t, and sadly, he passed away,” the presenter further stated.

She added, “I can’t begin to imagine what that poor boy’s family is thinking and feeling this morning.”

Laura Hamilton, a mother of two, stated that she wished to warn people about the dangers associated with swimming and sea currents.