Laura Whitmore shares BIG personal news with hubby Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore has shared some big personal news, and it didn’t take long for it to spread. The presenter revealed she is expecting her second child with her Love Island husband, Iain Stirling, confirming the update through a social media post that showed off her growing baby bump.

Laura Whitmore, now 40, uploaded a string of photos that blended polished snapshots with more candid moments. In them, Laura Whitmore appeared in different outfits, all clearly highlighting the pregnancy. The message alongside the pictures made it clear she was joking about recent changes, hinting that the bump wasn’t about food but about a baby on the way.

In one image, Laura Whitmore gently held her stomach while dressed in a bright yellow suit. In another, Laura Whitmore opted for a monochrome dress. The post quickly drew attention, and congratulations began pouring in from friends, colleagues, and viewers familiar with her work.

Laura and Iain Stirling have already built a family together. Their daughter, Stevie Ré, arrived in March 2021. The couple have consistently chosen to keep her life private, rarely sharing identifying images publicly. Laura Whitmore has spoken before about maintaining boundaries, and that approach appears unchanged as their family expands again.

Iain Stirling acknowledged the news in his own way. His announcement leaned toward humour and football loyalty, referencing the Edinburgh club he supports while hinting at the arrival of another child. It was brief, a little playful, and very much in line with his style.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling married in Dublin in late 2020 after first crossing paths years earlier at a broadcaster event. Their relationship developed away from heavy publicity, and Laura Whitmore has generally balanced career updates with carefully measured glimpses into family life.

This latest update follows that same pattern. Laura didn’t make a spectacle of it. She simply shared the moment, allowed the images to speak, and confirmed that another chapter for her and Iain Stirling is already underway.