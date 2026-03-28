Lauren Daigle unveils SiriusXM Music Box with single ‘You Lead Me'

Artist Lauren Daigle recently launched an exclusive pop-up channel on SiriusXM and released her new track, “You Lead Me.” The Grammy-winning musician is making a series of announcements to commemorate ten years in the music industry. Beginning March 30, fans can tune in to her exclusive channel on SiriusXM channel 79.

Themes of faith, trust, and spiritual guidance define Daigle’s most recent single, “You Lead Me.” The haunting melody is featured on the House of David Season 2 soundtrack, which was released on Thursday, March 27. The album was issued by Capitol Christian Music Group in association with Amazon MGM Studios and The Wonder Project. Orchestrated by Jordan Lehning and produced by Ian Fitchuk, the song perfectly conveys the emotional depth of the spiritual narratives in the series.

“It’s a song about faith, trust, and the belief that we all have something helping us along our life’s journey,” Lauren Daigle said when explaining the song’s significance. Both the track and its lyric video are now available on all streaming services.

The temporary pop-up channel, titled Music Box, honors Lauren Daigle’s breakthrough and musical evolution. Reaching this ten-year milestone is a noteworthy accomplishment for the Grammy and GMA Dove Award-winning artist. The channel features her complete catalog, special performances, and conversations with musicians who influenced her unique sound.

SiriusXM describes the channel as a “joy-bomb of musical expression” that showcases Daigle’s diverse interests and Louisiana heritage. Her greatest hits will be played alongside a mix of Motown, Zydeco, blues, Cajun, 90s and 2000s pop/rock, vintage country, soul, and modern Christian music.