Lauren Sánchez Bezos raves about Sydney Sweeney’s performance in 'Christy'

A close friend of Sweeney, Sánchez Bezos, attended her space-themed birthday party in September and her wedding in June with husband Jeff Bezos.

In her Instagram Story, she praised Sweeney’s work in Christy, calling it “one of the most powerful movies I have ever seen” and stating that Sweeney delivered an “Oscar-worthy performance.”

Despite this lukewarm debut, media mogul Lauren Sánchez Bezos is throwing her support behind the actress.

The film, which portrays the story of boxing legend Christy Martin played by Sweeney, charts her rise from a small town in West Virginia to becoming a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. While she is overcoming abuse from her husband and trainer, Jim Martin, portrayed by Ben Foster. Critics have largely praised the film, and audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival even gave Sweeney a standing ovation.

Christy Martin herself also expressed her support, saying on Instagram: “Syd not only worked her ass off for this film, she worked her ass off for me. For my story. For so many others suffering in silence. She is my friend and ally!”

In addition to the film buzz, Sweeney is currently making headlines alongside music mogul Scooter Braun, with rumours of an upcoming collaborative project, sparking intense speculation about their potential creative partnership.

Sydney Sweeney has triggered critics with her performance in the boxing biopic Christy, but the film failed as it fell short at the box office, grossing a disappointing $1.3 million.