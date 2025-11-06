Law Admission Test postponed in Quetta due to security concerns

Quetta: The Education Testing Council (ETC), the testing body of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), has postponed the Law Admission Test (LAT) in Quetta, Balochistan, citing the prevailing security situation.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the LAT — originally scheduled for November 9 — has been postponed following the Government of Balochistan’s decision to impose Section 144 in District Quetta for 15 days.

“The new date for LAT will be announced within due course of time,” it added. The candidates were also advised to visit the official websites for further updates.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government has denied Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) permission to hold a political rally in Quetta, citing security concerns and the prevailing law and order situation in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting official sources.

PTI, along with allied opposition parties, had announced plans to hold a public gathering at the Hockey Ground, Quetta, on Friday, November 7, 2025. However, authorities have imposed Section 144 across the city, banning public assemblies of more than five people.

According to official sources, the district administration informed the Balochistan High Court (BHC) in a recent report that permission for the PTI rally could not be granted due to the deteriorating security situation.

The decision follows heightened security concerns in the wake of recent terrorist incidents.

Notably, in September, at least 15 people were killed and 72 were injured in a powerful bomb blast targeting a Balochistan National Party (BNP) rally at Shahwani Stadium in Quetta.