Law enforcers arrest ‘wanted’ Lyari gangwar member in Karachi

KARACHI: In a significant development, law enforcement authorities have successfully apprehended a wanted criminal linked to the Lyari gang war, associated with Uzair Baloch’s group, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The operation, conducted near Napier Road in Karachi, led to the arrest of the wanted individual along with the recovery of a hand grenade.

The accused has been identified as Wazir, alias Wazira, as confirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Aziz.

Wazir had been on the radar of law enforcement agencies for his alleged involvement in a series of grave offenses, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

According to SSP Arif Aziz, the accused faced charges in multiple cases from the Napier Police Station jurisdiction alone, a testament to the extent of his criminal activities.

Sources indicate that the arrested individual was linked to at least five serious cases in the Napier Police Station records. However, his criminal footprint extends far wider, with more than nine cases registered against him across various police stations throughout the city.