Law minister opens up on ‘proposal’ to extend CJP’s tenure

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar opened up a ‘proposal’ to extend the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the law minister in a statement said that proposals are being circulated related to the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan. “I will not vehemently turn down the proposals related to the tenure of the Chief Justice,” he added.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the parliamentary committee’s role in judges’ appointments is nothing more than a ‘rubber stamp’. He said that after the 19th constitutional amendment, the parliamentary committee’s role in judges’ appointments has become like a rubber stamp.

The law minister was of the view that in the 18th constitutional amendment, the government had maintained a balance in judges’ appointments.

Article 179 of Constitution of Pakistan stated: “A judge of the Supreme Court shall hold office until he attains the age of sixty five years, unless he sooner resigns or is removed from office in accordance with the Constitution”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government is ‘considering’ to consolidate the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan for three years as CJP Qazi Faez Isa is set to retire on Oct 25, 2024.

Sources told ARY News that the government would introduce amendments in the Constitution if a firm decision is taken to consolidate Chief Justice of Pakistan’s tenure for three years.

Sources added that a committee, constituted in this regard, has started preparations for the constitutional amendment. A decision in this regard will be made following the Seante elections.

According to the Constitution, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and each of the other Judges of the Supreme Court shall be appointment by the President in accordance with Article 175A.