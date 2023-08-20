Law ministry responds to President Alvi’s tweet on key bills

ISLAMABAD: The law ministry expressed “grave concern” over President Arif Alvi’s post and said he should “take responsibility for his own actions”.

In a press release, it said “as per Article 75 of the Constitution, when a bill is sent for assent, the president has two options: either give assent, or refer the matter to the parliament with specific observations”.

“Article 75 does not provide for any third option.”

It noted that in the instant matter, neither of the requirements were fullfiled. “Instead, the President purposely delayed the assent,” it alleged. “Returning the bills without any observations or assent is not provided for in the Constitution. Such a course of action is against the letter and spirit of the Constitution,” it added.

“If the President had any observations, he could have returned the bills with his observations like he did in the recent and distant past. He could have also issued a press release to that effect.”

“It is a matter of concern that the President has chosen to discredit his own officials. The President should take responsibility for his own actions,” it concluded.

The response came after President Dr. Arif Alvi has denied signing Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Arif Alvi took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Arif Alvi said God is his witness that he did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as he disagreed with these laws.

“I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were. However I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be effected,” Arif said in his post on X.

On Saturday, it was reported that President Arif Alvi signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Pakistan Army Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023.