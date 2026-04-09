Law Roach breaks down the ‘storytelling’ behind Zendaya's viral bridal fashion

Law Roach revealed the “storytelling” he aimed to do with Zendaya’s The Drama press tour looks.

On April, Tuesday, in an interview with PEOPLE at the Cats: The Jellicle Ball opening night on Broadway. Roach explained his strategy behind the actress’s striking looks for her new film.

The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, is about an engaged couple facing trouble after a shocking confession ahead of their planned wedding.

Nodding to the wedding-themed storyline, Zendaya and her longtime stylist masterminded a series of bridal-coded red carpet looks and not just that, the Euphoria actress was seen donning the traditional wedding chant as she wore “something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue”.

Roach further told PEOPLE, “It’s an old tradition that I think a lot of brides play into and since the storyline of the movie is based around a wedding, I think it was just something that we came up with, and it’s about the storytelling ”.

Zendaya is set to headline quadruple more this year as the actress is preparing to promote season 3 of Euphoria, Dune: Part Three, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and The Odyssey.

However, when asked, Roach, if he could tease her upcoming press look, he replied, “Nothing.”