A new crime documentary series, Lawrence of Punjab, was quietly cancelled just days before its scheduled premiere on ZEE5 due to concerns that it might disrupt public order in Punjab.

Lawrence of Punjab, which explores the ascent of mobster Lawrence Bishnoi, was slated for release on April 27. However, the union government urged the platform not to proceed at this time. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reportedly took action following warnings from the Punjab Police, who were concerned that the program could lead to “heightened tensions and adverse law and order implications.”

The cancellation comes only a day after Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Congress, petitioned the High Court. He contended that the show celebrates gangster culture and could give young people the wrong impression.

In court, government attorneys presented an official communication warning against content that “romanticizes organized crime.” The note stated, “It is further informed that the documentary has the potential to negatively influence youth by normalizing or romanticizing organized crime.” Following this disclosure, Warring’s attorney noted that their concerns had been addressed, and the petition was closed.

While the creators described the series as an investigation of “culture, systems, and visibility,” it had garnered significant interest even before its release. The plot chronicles Bishnoi’s transformation from a student politician to a notorious criminal. Its title alludes to the Oscar-winning film Lawrence of Arabia, and the subject himself had previously gained notoriety for allegedly threatening Bollywood star Salman Khan.