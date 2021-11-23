Lawyers booked for beating up woman on Malir court premises

KARACHI: Malir police have registered an FIR against a number of lawyers for allegedly beating up a woman on the premises of Malir courts.

The case was lodged on the complaint of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Laila Parveen.

According to the complainant, she along with her brother appeared before a court in a case she filed against her former husband Advocate Hasnain about a dishonoured cheque.

The woman stated that her husband had given her a cheque which was bounced.

She alleged that her husband along with his colleagues verbally and physically abused her when she came to attend the hearing on Monday.

Member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar was present at the Malir City police station when the case was lodged. Speaking on the occasion, he demanded that the lawyers who beat up the woman activist be brought to justice.

