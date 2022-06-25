Lawyers concerned over recommendation of judges’ appointment in SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) has expressed reservations over the recommendation for the appointment of judges in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Advocate Haider Imam has penned down a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and expressed reservations over the recommendations for the appointment of judges in Sindh High Court (SHC).

In the letter, Advocate Haider Imam pointed out that recommendations for the appointment of judges are the collective prerogative of the Judicial Commission. “The authority to make recommendations cannot be given to a single person,” it added.

He claimed that SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh has removed two lawyers from recommendation lists – formed after consultation – on political grounds. “The right to suggest the name of each member of the Judicial Commission for the appointment of judges should be given”, the letter stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) will meet on June 28 to consider the appointments of seven new judges in the Sindh High Court (SHC). It is learnt that SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh had recommended seven names for additional judges.

