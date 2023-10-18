Lawyers to file Nawaz Sharif’s bail petitions in IHC today

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s protective bail petitions in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references will be filed today, ARY News reported.

According to sources, senior lawyer Amjad Pervaiz will submit petitions in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday (today).

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by accountability courts in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

Accountability court had awarded 10 years jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

The court had also disqualified Nawaz Sharif for holding public office for 10 years.

A division bench of the Islamabad High Court had heard Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against sentences. The court had dismissed his appeals on June 23,2021 over failing to appear in the high court due to his prolonged stay in London.

PML-N sources earlier said that petitions will be filed in the light of the Islamabad High Court’s decision.

The petitioner while seeking protective bail will plead to appear in the court, sources said.

On September 29 last year, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) while granting appeals had acquitted Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar by nullifying the sentence awarded by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference.

The verdict stated that the sentencing of Maryam Nawaz and Capt Retd Safdar was unfair, and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was failed to prove its case.

The bench comprised of Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani had announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both the sides.