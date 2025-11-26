Lawyers to march to CM House over Karoonjhar Hills excavation

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court Bar has written a letter to the Chief Justice about a peaceful protest over the issue of excavation at Karoonjhar Hills in Tharparkar, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“The protest march will begin from the new parking lot of the Sindh High Court to the Chief Minister’s House,” letter read. “The protesters will present their demands to the chief minister”.

The lawyers have demanded of the Sindh government to take back its appeal filed in the supreme court.

The has also demanded steps for preservation of the culturally and historically significant Karoonjhar Hills.

Yesterday Karachi Bar Association announced to organize a rally on November 26, 2025 (today), starting from the City Court at 11:30 a.m., proceeding to the Governor House.

A general body meeting will be held outside the Governor House as part of the protest. The Karachi Bar has demanded the preservation of Karoonjhar Hills, highlighting its status as an ancient heritage site.

Karoonjhar Hills

Karoonjhar is a historic site in Sindh’s desert district of Tharparkar. The hills have been covered with world’s unique granite rocks, and it constituted oldest rocks of earth’s crust and China clay.

The hills are home to animals, birds and rare species, including peacocks, deer etc. It is the only source of water for humans, birds and animals in Nagarparkar.

It stood as a symbol of civilization of indigenous communities and their rituals, culture, customs, traditions, folklore, songs, tales and thousands of years’ religious harmony.

For years the hills were under threat because of illegal excavation for sale of precious stone in connivance with influential politicians and other quarters.

Civil society organisations have launched a campaign for years to get the hills be declared a world heritage so that thousands-year old culture related to Karoonjhar could be preserved.