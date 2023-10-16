30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, October 16, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Lawyers prepare draft of Nawaz Sharif’s petition for bail

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
By Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
|

TOP NEWS

Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry
Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry serves as a court reporter for ARY News

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s bail petition will be filed by the legal team within 48 hours, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

“Initial draft of the petition has been prepared by lawyers,” sources said.

Former prime minister’s petition will be filed for protective bail in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, sources said. He was convicted by accountability courts in these cases.

Accountability court had awarded 10 years jail term with eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield case and 07 years sentence in Al-Azizia reference.

The court had also disqualified Nawaz Sharif for holding public office for 10 years.

The IHC had dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against sentences on June 23,2021 over failing to appear in the high court.

The party sources earlier stated that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s supreme leader’s protective bail petition will be filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by Oct 16 or 17.

Party sources said that the petition will be filed in the light of the Islamabad High Court’s decision.

The petitioner while seeking protective bail will plead to appear in the court, sources said.

On September 29 last year, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) while granting appeals had acquitted Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar by nullifying the sentence awarded by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference.

The verdict stated that the sentencing of Maryam Nawaz and Capt Retd Safdar was unfair, and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove its case.

Divisional Bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from both the sides.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.