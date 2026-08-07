HYDERABAD, August 7, 2026: The Sindh Bar Council has taken disciplinary action against two lawyers over an alleged incident involving two accused persons who were brought to court and were allegedly forced to apologise, ARY News reported.

The Executive Committee of the Sindh Bar Council took notice of the alleged unprofessional conduct within the court premises and suspended Advocate Talal Jumani and Shehzor Panwhar for three months with immediate effect.

According to the decision, both lawyers have also been barred from entering the bar room and wearing lawyers’ uniform for three months.

The case against the two lawyers has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further proceedings. The committee will also consider further disciplinary action, including possible cancellation of their licences.

The Sindh Bar Council has also issued a show-cause notice to senior Advocate Anila Jassani, seeking an explanation within 15 days.

The council stressed that the dignity of lawyers and professional ethics must be maintained under all circumstances.

The Sindh Bar Council said disciplinary action would be taken against lawyers found involved in conduct that violates professional standards and brings the legal profession into disrepute.