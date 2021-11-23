SHCBA seeks action against lawyers for ‘thrashing woman’    

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) has written a letter to Sindh Bar Council for action against lawyers allegedly involved in thrashing a female petitioner after she filed a case against her husband, who was also a lawyer by profession, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred at the Malir courts and the President of the association Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed has asked the council to launch an inquiry into the incident and identify those involved in the entire episode.

He said in his letter that if the involvement of the lawyers is proved then action should be taken against them.

The SHCBA president said that the victim Laila Parveen married a lawyer Ali Hasnain in the past and recently the former’s brother got a case registered against the latter over a bounced cheque.

The incident occurred on the day of the hearing of the case and Laila Parveen has alleged that her former husband has attacked her with his accomplices.

Earlier in the day, Malir police have registered an FIR against a number of lawyers for allegedly beating up a woman on the premises of Malir courts.

The case was lodged on the complaint of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Laila Parveen.

Read More: At least six patients lose life as lawyers storm Lahore hospital, attack doctors

According to the complainant, she along with her brother appeared before a court in a case she filed against her former husband Advocate Hasnain about a dishonoured cheque.

Member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Raja Azhar was present at the Malir City police station when the case was lodged. Speaking on the occasion, he demanded that the lawyers who beat up the woman activist be brought to justice.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!