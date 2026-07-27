Layyah: Boat carrying six persons capsizes in Indus River

LAYYAH: A boat carrying six persons onboard collided with a pillar of Taunsa bridge and capsized in the Indus River, rescue officials said.

The boat incident took place at the point of Dalo Nasheeb in Layyah district.

“Rescue 1122 divers in a prompt rescue operation retrieved all six of the drowning persons safely,” a spokesperson of Rescue 1122 said.

An operation has been underway in search of the drowned boat, spokesman added.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that after monsoon rains river levels increasing across multiple regions, rescue teams, district administrations and irrigation authorities remain on alert to respond to any worsening flood situation.

Officials say evacuation efforts, relief operations and embankment monitoring will continue to minimize the impact of flooding and protect vulnerable communities.