Layyah gang rape: Police arrest two nominated suspects

MULTAN: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two suspects in a case involving gang-rape of a girl who was also filmed during the horrific episode in Layyah, ARY NEWS reported.

Police while sharing details of investigations in the gang-rape case said that seven suspects were nominated in the case and they have so far arrested two of them.

The spokesman for Punjab police said raids are being carried out to arrest the other suspects. “We have also sent samples of the victim to the forensic lab for the DNA,” they said.

It has been reported previously that the father of the girl has approached the local police claiming that nearly a dozen suspects took her daughter to an unidentified place near the Thal Medical College on August 5 at gunpoint, gang-raped and tortured her and shot the footage of the gruesome incident.

The Layyah police registered a case and formed police teams to arrest the suspects.

In a similar incident previously in the area, a girl was allegedly raped by an armed man in a village within the jurisdiction of Saddar police station in Punjab’s Layyah district.

Police said the accused, identified as Shahid barged into the house of the victim and raped her at gunpoint. A case has been registered against the accused.

Moreover, the girl, in her statement, said the police was deliberately delaying the arrest of the accused. She has appealed to authorities to take notice and provide her justice.

Comments