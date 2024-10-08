LCCI president demands cut in electricity tariff

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President has urged the government to slash electricity charges by 25 per cent to boost ailing economy.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said the expensive electricity has badly damaged the country’s economy as the cost of production has also increased.

“IPPs are looting Pakistan with both hands,” the LCCI president said and added Rs19 per unit capacity charges is injustice with the people of Pakistan.

Abuzar Shad urged the government to slash power tariff by 25 per cent to let the economy recover.

He further said expensive electricity is also affecting Pakistan’s exports.

Earlier, the National Assembly’s standing committee on power considered mechanism to determine the lifeline and protected consumers.

PTI MNA Sher Ali Arbab complained that instead of Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar, a junior officer has been sent to represent the regulator.

Secretary Power Division said that the committee didn’t summon the Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), all information has been provided to the NA body in the reply, power division official said.

“If the NA committee wants, it can summon the chairman Nepra in its next session,” secretary said.

“The NA body has been provided all details of government’s contracts with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs),” Nepra official said.