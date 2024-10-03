web analytics
Task Force completes talks with most IPPs, NA body told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s standing committee on power on Thursday considered mechanism to determine the lifeline and protected consumers.

PTI MNA Sher Ali Arbab complained that instead of Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar, a junior officer has been sent to represent the regulator.

Secretary Power Division said that the committee didn’t summon the Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), all information has been provided to the NA body in the reply, power division official said.

“If the NA committee wants, it can summon the chairman Nepra in its next session,” secretary said.

“The NA body has been provided all details of government’s contracts with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs),” Nepra official said.

“It has been the crucial issue of the IPPs, and the chairman Nepra should have been present in the committee’s meeting,” PPP’s Khursheed Junejo said.

Secretary power division said the Task Force has been in talks with the IPPs.

PML-N’s Ameer Muqam said, it will be better to get briefing after completion of report on the IPPs.

Secretary power division informed the meeting that the task force has made enough work, and talks have been completed with most of the IPPs.

