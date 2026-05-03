The Ministry of Health and UNICEF have released a highly alarming report regarding health conditions in Pakistan, revealing the presence of lead in children’s blood samples.

Details were shared by ARY News host Maria Memon on her programme “Sawal Yeh Hai.”

According to the report, a survey conducted in high-risk areas across seven cities found that 40% of children had lead present in their blood.

Overall, more than 2,000 children’s blood samples were analysed. The study found that the issue was most prevalent among children aged 12 to 36 months. The report revealed that 4 out of every 10 children between the ages of 1 and 3 had lead in their blood.

In particular, the situation is most severe in Hattar, a suburban area of Haripur, where 88% of children were found to have dangerously high levels of lead.

In contrast, only 1% of children in Islamabad were found to have lead in their blood. The report also included industrial areas of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Rawalpindi, where varying levels of pollution and lead contamination were observed.

Experts state that lead severely affects children’s growth, cognitive ability, and immune system. It increases the risk of reduced intelligence, memory problems, and behavioural disorders.

The study identified possible sources of lead exposure, including industrial pollution, battery recycling, paints, contaminated spices, food, and traditional cosmetics.

It is estimated that up to 80% of children in Pakistan may be affected by lead contamination. The report also warns that this issue could cause annual economic losses ranging from $25 billion to $35 billion.

Declaring the situation a national priority, the Ministry of Health has decided to initiate a nationwide survey to assess lead levels among children and pregnant women.