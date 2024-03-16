Leader of Afghan dacoit gang arrested by Karachi police

KARACHI: The suspect arrested by the Kalri police turned out to be the leader of the Afghan dacoit gang involved in various criminal activities in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The police spokesperson revealed that the 15-member Afghan dacoit gang involved in bloodshed and looting from the citizens residing in the city of lights.

During the investigation, the arrested leader of Afghan dacoit gang identified as Abidullah alias Karzai revealed that the associates of his gang are involved in the killing of a police constable Wahid Parvaiz, on February 13, and a Rangers officer, Asif, during the robbery.

The constable, posted as gunman in a security van to a judge, was martyred near his house in North Karachi area of the metropolis.

It was revealed that the accomplices of the accused Bilal, is skilled in making petrol bombs, while Ahmad Ullah Afghani and Khan are involved in killing and injuring several citizens.

The accused Haseebullah alias Karzai used to escape to Afghanistan after committing the crime and used to operate the gang from Afghanistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that a video of a robbery incident went viral on social media, in which a robber was caught by the public and tied to a pole but was shortly rescued by his armed accomplices.