Leah Behn, daughter of Princess Märtha Louise, joins Norwegian ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Princess Martha Louise of Norway’s 21 year-old daughter Leah Isadora Behn will be taking the 2024 fall by storm as she joins the cast of a hit Norway version of the globally renowned competition show, known as “Strictly Come Dancing” to Americans, or “Skal vi danse”.

Leah, who is sixth in line to the throne of Norway and stands a chance to have her own monarchy with the possibility of some power, announced the major life development to her over 170,000 Instagram followers, alongside an elegant, official dance photo: “Surprise!”. The picture was graced with encouraging words and emoji responses from her mom, Princess Martha Louise and stepfather Durek Verrett.

However, Behn, who makes an income as a model and designer of a fashion line called Hst, isn’t making her first television jump this fall. Leah already appeared on “The Traitors,” Norway’s edition of “Traitors” in 2025 and lasted 15 episodes before being eliminated.

So who is Leah Behn, precisely?

Born in 2005 to Princess Martha Louise and her now deceased ex-husband Ari Behn, Leah and her two siblings Maud Angelica and Emma Tallulah don’t officially hold their own royal titles as they are not considered working members of the Norwegian monarchy.

“Dancing with the Stars” contestant Leah Behn currently works as a digital creator and has received quite a bit of buzz recently for her appearances at the 2024 wedding for her mom, Princess Martha Louise, and new husband, Durek Verrett, where she both served as maid of honor and bridal makeup artist.

How Leah Behn will fare is up to viewers’ votes after the star of the former TV reality show’s training. However, Leah’s current standing as a fashion-forward digital influencer paired with her confirmed resilience against the scrutiny of public reality TV puts her at a prime position to win the hearts of Norwegian voters as well as her family’s support from all her previous ventures.