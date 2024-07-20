Leaked call: Pakistan to pursue ‘legal action’ against TTP chief

Pakistan has decided to conduct a forensics analysis of leaked telephone call featuring banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant Noor Wali Mehsud.

On Friday, an alleged audio recording surfaced, attributed to Mehsud, who is reportedly in hiding in Afghanistan. In the recording, Mehsud purportedly directed attacks on hospitals, government buildings, and schools in Pakistan.

Sources said that the authorities would perform a forensic examination of the audio recording involving TTP militants Noor Wali Mehsud and Ghat Haji.

Based on the forensic findings, stringent legal actions would be pursued against both individuals, both domestically and internationally.

Besides it, Pakistan also planned to formally address the interim Afghan government regarding Mehsud’s presence in Afghanistan and his alleged involvement in terrorist activities targeting Pakistan.

The Afghan Taliban would be urged to extradite individuals implicated in ongoing terrorist acts and serious offenses against Pakistan.

A leaked call between the leader of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Noor Wali and his associate revealed the plans to carry out terrorist attacks on schools, hospitals, and security forces.

The TTP leader, Noor Wali, can be heard directing his associate to target government schools and hospitals with explosives and not to claim responsibility for the attacks.

He also directed his sub-ordinate to attack the homes of police and military personnel, and to target schools and hospitals in order to create fear and chaos.

Noor Wali can be heard saying that on the call to blow up the houses of the police and army personnel who are on duty.