No plans to enter into any talks with TTP: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday said that it has no plans to enter into any talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the terrorist entity is involved in the killing of Pakistani and foreign citizens inside the country.

She said that Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “We expect the Afghan authorities to uphold their sovereignty and take action against terrorist groups which have found sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and using their territory for terrorist attacks against Pakistan,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch added.

Responding to a question, the foreign office spokesperson said Pakistan is committed to implement the illegal foreigners repatriation plan.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the first phase of the plan is near completion and alluded to the illegal foreigners including Afghans repatriated to their home countries.

The foreign office spokesperson also clarified that Pakistan has not given any understanding to the UNHCR for the suspension of the plan. She pointed out that the government has approved one-year extension of the validity of Proof of Registration cards of the Afghan refugees.

To a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan and the United States have a multifaceted and a robust partnership. She said Pakistan believes that this relationship should move forward on mutual respect, sovereign equality, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

Earlier in December 2023, Pakistan vehemently rejected reports and speculations of talks with TTP.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had said: “There is absolutely no dialogue taking place with TTP.”

“We have noted the statement of the interim Afghan government that it will investigate Tuesday’s terror attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan,” she said, adding that Afghanistan should take strong action against perpetrators of this heinous attack and hand them over to Pakistan along with the TTP leadership in Afghanistan.