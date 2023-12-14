Pakistan rejects reports of holding any talks with TTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday vehemently rejected reports and speculations of talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported.

Responding to the queries of media persons at her weekly briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “There is absolutely no dialogue taking place with TTP.”

“We have noted the statement of the interim Afghan government that it will investigate Tuesday’s terror attack that took place in Dera Ismail Khan,” she said, adding that Afghanistan should take strong action against perpetrators of this heinous attack and hand them over to Pakistan along with the TTP leadership in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson urged the Afghan authorities to take concrete and verifiable steps to prevent the use of their soil by terror entities against Pakistan.

FO spokesperson further said: “Our law enforcement agencies have determined that the recent terror incidents in Pakistan have their links with individuals belonging to the TTP or its affiliates who have sanctuaries and hideouts inside Afghanistan.”

As regards the Indian Supreme Court’s endorsement of India’s illegal and unilateral action of 2019, the spokesperson said the Indian Supreme Court has absolutely no jurisdiction over Jammu and Kashmir which is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

The final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir will be guided by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic to the Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The spokesperson welcomed the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The spokesperson also condemned increasing Israeli atrocities in the West Bank and attacks against Lebanon and Syria.