LEAKED: Hrithik Roshan’s pictures from ‘War 2’ sets go viral

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is seen all bruised in the leaked images from the sets of his next film ‘War 2’.

Following the success of ‘Fighter’, Hrithik Roshan has started filming for his next project, Yash Raj Films’ ‘War 2’, with director Ayan Mukerji. The first pictures from the Mumbai set, going viral on social media, see the Bollywood hunk all bruised and his face and body covered with blood.

The leaked images, reportedly from the filming of an action-packed sequence, have sparked excitement and anticipation among the fans to witness Roshan reprise his Major Kabir Dhaliwal once again.

As per the sources, “He is shooting for his entry sequence and it’s an action-packed stint. Hrithik has allotted merely 55 to 60 days for War 2 and most of the film will be shot at studios in Mumbai.”

It is pertinent to note here that the first ‘War’ instalment, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, came out in 2019. The Siddharth Anand (of ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Fighter’ fame) directorial was the third film of YRF’s ambitious spy universe.

The sequel film, directed by Ayan Mukerji (of ‘Brahmastra’), is the sixth film of the universe and will follow the events in Salman Khan’s upcoming ‘Tiger 3’, setting the storyline for future spy universe projects, including much-talked-about ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’.

Roshan joins forces with Bollywood diva Kiara Advani and South Indian superstar Jr. NTR for the maiden collaboration.

