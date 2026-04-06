LeAnn Rimes goes viral after emotional ‘deep jaw release’ treatment

American singer and song writer LeAnn Rimes has gone viral after an emotional moment during a wellness session left her in tears, drawing widespread attention online.

The viral video, shared by Human Garage, shows LeAnn Rimes undergoing a “deep jaw release” treatment designed to relieve built-up tension. As the session intensifies, LeAnn Rimes visibly reacts before breaking down, the moment quickly spreading and going viral across platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Human Garage (@humangarage)



It’s not a subtle reaction. The shift is immediate — one second controlled, the next overwhelmed. That rawness is likely why the clip went viral so fast. There’s a sense that something long-held finally gave way.

The technique, performed by co-founder Garry Lineham, focuses on releasing stress stored in the jaw, an area often linked to emotional strain. For LeAnn Rimes, the response suggested more than just physical relief. It felt deeper, more personal.

LeAnn Rimes later reflected on years of carrying tension in her jaw, neck and shoulders — something that directly impacts her work as a singer. For someone whose voice is her instrument, that kind of strain doesn’t just sit quietly in the background.

The moment also adds to a growing list of times LeAnn Rimes has gone viral for unexpected reasons. Last year, she continued performing despite a mid-show dental issue, a moment that also gained viral traction and highlighted her resilience on stage.

This time, though, it’s different. Less about performance, more about release. And while the video may look intense, even a bit uncomfortable, it has sparked wider conversation around how stress is stored in the body.

For now, it’s another viral moment — but one that shows a more vulnerable side of LeAnn Rimes, and perhaps, a turning point she didn’t quite expect.