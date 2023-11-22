WATCH: Learn these flu shots for better immunity this winter

28.9 C
Want to keep cold and flu at bay this winter season? We have a quick remedy for you; learn to make these easy immunity-boosting flu shots to prevent and cure seasonal sickness naturally.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, nutrition and wellness coach Dr Hina Anis, has shared a quick and easy remedy for flu and seasonal colds, a homemade immunity booster that you need to try before the winter season is finally here.

What you’ll need for Flu shots:

  • Lemon juice                            1/2 cup
  • Carrot juice                             1/2 cup
  • Black pepper (whole)       7-8
  • Cinnamon powder             1/4 tsp
  • Turmeric powder                1/2 tsp
  • Dry ginger powder             1/2 tsp
  • Honey                                       1 tsp
  • Water                                        2-3 tbsp

Method:

Blend everything together until the black pepper is well crushed. Measure 30 ml of the prepared elixir and drink it (with warm water if needed) on an empty stomach for seven days consecutively to protect the body from the adverse effects of seasonal changes.

For best results, a second round can be repeated for another seven days after a week’s break in between.

