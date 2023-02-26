LEAs adopt new mechanism for seized foreign currency

The concerned authorities have adopted a new mechanism for seized foreign currency, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The authorities have adopted a new mechanism for using the seized foreign currency, said sources, adding that the seized foreign currency will be deposited to the government bank account by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

After verification of the currency, it will be deposited to the government’s account in the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). The mechanism was adopted to make appropriate arrangements for the foreign currency.

