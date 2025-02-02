LEAs foil trailer hijacking, kidnapping bid at Ghotki motorway

GHOTKI: Sindh Ranger and Police foiled a bid to hijack a cargo trailer and kidnap its personnel at M-V motorway in Ghotki, citing a spokesman ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) with timely action foiled the bandits attack and kidnapping bid,” a spokesperson of Rangers said.

“A report received that seven to eight armed men have been engaged in a crime incident at Rownti Nek More at M-V motorway in katcha area,” according to the spokesman.

“The gang of bandits, while seeing patrolling mobiles of rangers, opened indiscriminate fire. The outlaws left the container and fled from the scene after rangers retaliatory fire”, according to spokesman.

Spokesman said that the container’s driver and other staff sustained minor injuries in the incident and were transferred to hospital.

The rangers have appealed local people to point out the harborers of bandits and other influential persons providing shelter to dacoits.