LEAs found presence of banned outfits in katcha areas: IG Punjab

Inspector General (IG) Punjab said on Friday that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) found presence of terrorists of banned outfits during the anti-bandit operation in katcha areas, ARY News reported.

The IG Punjab, while addressing a press conference along with caretaker information minister of Punjab and chief secretary, gave the details of the anti-bandit operation in the katcha areas. He said that katcha bandits have connections with the banned outfits and three rocket attacks were carried out by the dacoits on the LEAs.

He said that 23,500 acres of land including Katcha Moro and Katcha Jamal was cleared by the LEAs. He added that they will construct 60-kilometre road if election commission gives permission. The IG Punjab said that not a single abduction incident was reported in 2.5 months.

He said that the katcha operation was decided by the National Security Council. He said that the Sindh authorities are coordinating the LEAs. The Punjab police chief said that they found evidence of the presence of Baloch separatists in the katcha areas, whereas, two killed terrorists during the operation were associated with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that it has been decided to end no-go zones in the katcha areas and 11,000 police personnel were taking part in the operation. Dozens of police check posts were established in the katcha area.

Mir announced that the government has decided to lay a network of 60-km-long roads in the katcha areas and schools and dispensaries will also be established.

