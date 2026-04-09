Scale of killing in Lebanon 'horrific': UN rights chief

The scale of the killing in Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Wednesday is “horrific”, the UN rights chief said, urging the international community to help end the unfolding “nightmare”.

“The scale of the killing and destruction in Lebanon today is nothing short of horrific,” Volker Turk said in a statement. “Such carnage, within hours of agreeing to a ceasefire with Iran, defies belief. It places enormous pressure on a fragile peace, which is so desperately needed by civilians.”

Read Also: Netanyahu says Israel ready to ‘return to battle at any moment’ against Iran

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel remains prepared to confront Iran if necessary, despite a truce reached between the United States and Iran.