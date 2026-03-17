Canada, France, Germany, UK warn against major Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon

A “significant Israeli ground ​offensive” in Lebanon must be averted since it could ‌have devastating humanitarian consequences, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and UK said in a joint statement on Monday.

Lebanon was sucked into the war in the ​Middle East on March 2 after the Iran-backed militant ​group Hezbollah opened fire at Israel. Hezbollah said it ⁠aimed to avenge the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah ​Ali Khamenei, who was killed on the first day of the U.S. ​and Israel’s war on Iran.

Israel responded with an offensive that has killed more than 880 people in Lebanon. More than 1 million people ​have been driven from their homes, and more than 130,000 ​are living in collective shelters, according to Lebanese authorities. Israel has threatened Gaza-scale ‌devastation ⁠in Lebanon.

“A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict,” said the statement by Canada, France, Britain, Germany and Italy.

“It must be averted. The ​humanitarian situation in ​Lebanon, including ongoing ⁠mass displacement, is already deeply alarming.”

The statement said the countries support efforts by the Lebanese ​government to disarm Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

“We are ​gravely concerned ⁠by the escalating violence in Lebanon and call for meaningful engagement by Israeli and Lebanese representatives to negotiate a sustainable political ⁠solution,” the ​countries said.

“We strongly support initiatives to ​facilitate talks and urge for immediate de-escalation.”