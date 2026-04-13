Lebanon PM says working to get Israeli troop withdrawal

BEIRUT, Lebanon: Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Sunday he was working to stop the Israel-Hezbollah war, even as Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu told troops in south Lebanon that the fight there was far from over.

“We will continue to work to stop this war, to ensure the Israeli withdrawal from all our lands,” Salam said in a televised address.

“We are continuing our efforts… to negotiate to stop the war,” he added, ahead of planned talks on Tuesday in Washington between Lebanese, Israeli and US officials.

Lebanon was pulled into the Middle East conflict when Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel after US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader.

Israel has responded with massive strikes and a ground invasion.

The Lebanese Red Cross said in a statement that one of its paramedics had killed in the south.

They said its teams had been “directly targeted by an Israeli drone” while on a humanitarian mission, even though “the ambulances and their crews bore the protective Red Cross emblem”.

Secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Jagan Chapagain, said he was “appalled and saddened” at the killing of a second Lebanese Red Cross volunteer in weeks.

The United Nations peacekeeping force UNIFIL said an Israeli tank rammed its vehicles on two occasions, “in one case causing significant damage”.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Israeli attacks on dozens of locations in the south on Sunday, with additional strikes on the adjacent West Bekaa area.

The health ministry raised the war’s overall toll to more than 2,050 dead, including 165 children and more than 80 health workers.

The Lebanese Red Cross condemned attacks on its personnel as “clear and blatant violations of all provisions of international law”.

Before Sunday’s deadly mission, which also wounded another paramedic, “the necessary contacts were made with UNIFIL for protection and safe passage”, it said.

Lebanon’s health ministry also said an Israeli strike on Qana killed five people, including three women, and wounded 25 others.

An AFP photographer in the southern town saw significant destruction as an excavator worked to clear debris and first responders carried a body out from under the rubble.