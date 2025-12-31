Hong Kong Actor Lee Lung Kei Confirms Breakup with Much Younger Partner

Hong Kong veteran actor Lee Lung Kei has revealed that his 14-year relationship with his much younger partner, Chris Wong, has come to an end.

The 75-year-old actor said he recently discovered that Wong, 38, is married with children in mainland China, leaving him shocked and heartbroken.

Lee Lung Kei became emotional as he explained that he had unknowingly been the third party in Chris Wong’s family life and said he wished her and her family well. He stressed that he was unaware of her marriage and did not consider himself at fault.

The relationship began before Lee Lung Kei finalized his divorce. Feeling guilty toward his ex-wife, he had given most of his assets to her and their three children. Once divorced, he publicly dated Chris Wong, introducing her at events and to friends.

Wong, meanwhile, faced legal troubles. In early 2024, she was arrested in Hong Kong for violating residency laws using fake U.S. university degrees. She was sentenced to 25 months in prison for multiple offenses, served 18 months, and was released in July.

After her release, Wong returned to Foshan City in China. Despite reports of a breakup, Lee Lung Kei had publicly said in August that they were committed to each other and even proposed while she was in prison, a proposal she had accepted.

In December, photos surfaced online showing Wong in Foshan with a husband and a child. Investigations confirmed she had married in 2007 and has a 16-year-old son. Lee contacted her for clarification and confirmed the photos were accurate.

Lee Lung Kei, a household name in Hong Kong television, has appeared in TVB dramas since the 1980s. He is best known for iconic roles in The Return of the Condor Heroes, The Smiling, Proud Wanderer, Journey to the West, and Forensic Heroes. He is also a singer and remains a beloved figure in Hong Kong entertainment.