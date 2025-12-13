Lee stars as Hurricanes clinch maiden WBBL title

Lizelle Lee delivered a match-winning performance to power Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title.

The Hurricanes produced a commanding eight-wicket victory over Perth Scorchers in the WBBL Final at Hobart on Saturday.

Lee smashed an unbeaten 77 off 44 balls, laced with 10 fours and four sixes, as the Hurricanes chased down a modest target with five overs to spare.

The former South Africa international, who recently obtained Australian residency, was at her destructive best on the biggest stage, sealing a historic first championship for the Hobart-based franchise.

Batting with authority and composure, Lee stitched a decisive 77-run partnership with England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, effectively ending the contest well before the final overs. Sciver-Brunt contributed a valuable 35 off 27 balls, falling with the finish line firmly in sight.

Speaking after being named Player of the Final, Lee credited the team effort behind the title triumph. “The bowling has been incredible throughout the season. I was just glad to back it up. I’m trying to enjoy my cricket,” she said.

The Hurricanes’ win continued their dominance over the Scorchers this season. Earlier in the tournament, Hobart had completed the highest successful run chase in WBBL history, hunting down 186 with five balls remaining — a statement of intent that carried through to the final.

Hobart’s bowlers laid the platform despite a below-par fielding display that included seven dropped catches. Crucial wickets of Beth Mooney (33) and Sophie Devine (34) prevented Perth from building momentum, restricting the Scorchers to 137 for 5 in their 20 overs.

Mooney, who had tormented Hobart earlier in the season, was bowled by Heather Graham, while Devine was stumped by Lee after surviving an earlier chance.

Graham finished with 2 for 26, while Linsey Smith’s economical spell of 2 for 8 proved vital. Nicola Carey closed the innings with a disciplined final over.

The Hurricanes’ WBBL success comes a season after their men lifted the Big Bash League (BBL) title, completing a golden period for Hobart cricket and underlining their rise as a powerhouse in Australian domestic cricket.

SEO keywords: WBBL Final, Lizelle Lee, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, Women’s Big Bash League, WBBL champions, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Player of the Final, WBBL title, Australian women’s cricket.