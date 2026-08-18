Leeds weather forecast ahead of first England-Pakistan Test

Pakistan and England are set to begin their three-match Test series at Headingley on Wednesday, with weather potentially having an impact on the opening day’s play.

The forecast for Leeds is predicting partly sunny conditions, with temperatures expected to reach 20°C. However, there remains a significant chance of rain, with the probability of precipitation placed at around 57% and approximately 2mm of rainfall expected during the day.

Winds are forecast to come from the west at around 15km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 41km/h. The afternoon is also expected to remain partly sunny, although a brief shower could interrupt proceedings. The chance of precipitation is forecast at 55%, with around 0.7mm of rain expected.

Humidity is expected to be around 55%, while cloud cover could remain at approximately 26%. Visibility is forecast at around 9km, with a dew point of 10°C.

The UV index is expected to be moderate at 5, while the possibility of thunderstorms remains relatively low at 11%. The conditions could therefore add another variable to what is already expected to be a challenging contest, particularly for the teams’ fast bowlers if the overhead conditions provide assistance.

The first Test will also mark Pakistan’s return to England for a red-ball series for the first time since 2020. The two sides met in a three-Test series five years ago, with England winning 1-0 while the other two matches ended in draws.

Pakistan have not won a Test series in England since 1996, when Wasim Akram’s side secured a 2-1 victory. That success was Pakistan’s third consecutive Test series win in England, following their triumph under Imran Khan in 1987 and Javed Miandad’s side’s success in 1992.

Overall, England and Pakistan have faced each other 92 times in Test cricket. England have won 30 matches, Pakistan have claimed 23 victories, while 39 encounters have ended in draws.