Legal path only way to address electoral irregularities: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar asked political parties and individuals having concerns regarding electoral ‘irregularities’ to adopt legal course through the available channels.

In a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Kakar said that the recently conducted General Elections 2024 is a step towards promoting the democracy.

He said that ‘significant’ turnout from all segments of society, including both genders, has been acknowledged internationally.

“Post elections, it is imperative that all stakeholders realise that victory and defeat are inherent aspects of the democratic process,” PM Kakar added.

He said that Pakistan’s legislative, judicial, and executive branches are resilient and stand ready to deliver impartial justice to all.

PM Kakar said that peaceful protest and demonstration are fundamental rights, but any form of violence would not tolerated. He said that agitation or incitement for vigilantism cannot be overlooked.”

“Anarchy and disorder would not be tolerated at this crucial time and law and order to take its course without any hesitation. This (violence) only serves to advance the agenda for hostile forces, both domestic and foreign, to exploit and create grave law and order challenges,” PM Kakar added.

He said that the caretaker government implores patience, as political parties engage in consultations to form governments at both the federal and provincial levels, in accordance with democratic traditions and norms. “We (caretaker government) hope that this process concludes as early as possible with mutual understanding and respect,” PM Kakar added.