Legal team to discuss Pandora leaks: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry has said that the legal team will meet today (Monday) to discuss Pandora Papers leaks, ARY News reported.

Talking to newsmen, Fawad Chaudhry said the legal team that will meet in Islamabad today’s evening to discuss the revelations made by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in the Pandora leaks.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that all Pakistanis mentioned in the Pandora leaks will be investigated.

Replying to a query, Chaudhry said that the draft of the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill is ready that will be shared in a committee formed to review it.

He said legislation against airing fake news is being done across the globe.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on Sunday unveiled Pandora Papers which includes the names of more than 700 Pakistanis.

The leaked documents revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies.”

Most prominently these include Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Senator Faisal Vawda, Federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar’s family, Ishaq Dar’s son, PPP’s Sharjeel Memon, Punjab minister and PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, Axact CEO Shoaib Sheik, among others.

According to the investigation’s findings, Finance Minister Tarin and his family members own four offshore companies.

Former minister for water resources Faisal Vawda set up an offshore company in 2012 to invest in UK properties, the Pandora Papers show. The now-senator told the ICIJ that he had declared all foreign assets held in his name to tax authorities.

