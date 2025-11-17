Legend of Zelda movie debuts first images of Zelda and Link

The first look at the Legend of Zelda movie is finally here, and fans are already buzzing. Images released on the Nintendo Today app give a glimpse into the live-action world of The Legend of Zelda movie, showing young actors Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth bringing Princess Zelda and Link to life.

It’s the first real peek at how the video game classic is translating to the big screen.

In the photos, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is decked out in Link’s signature green tunic, standing poised with his sword, while Bo Bragason embodies Zelda with her bow and arrow, both sporting the distinctive Hylian ears fans know so well.

The lush green fields in the backdrop make it feel like the world of Hyrule has stepped right off the console and into reality. And yes, it looks exactly like the Legend of Zelda movie we’ve been waiting for.

Directed by Wes Ball, known for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and The Maze Runner, the film is set to hit theaters on May 7, 2027. Ball is steering the adaptation with a mix of action, magic, and, presumably, all the easter eggs that hardcore Zelda fans will be looking for.

Bo Bragason, an English actor familiar from BBC One’s Three Girls and Disney+’s Renegade Nell, brings a youthful energy to Zelda. She’s also appeared in The Radleys, a vampire comedy film, giving her a taste of genre storytelling that should serve her well here.

On the other side, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth has a track record of playing both live-action and voice roles, including Pinocchio in Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio, Miles in Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, and roles in Son of a Critch and The Sandman. Both are stepping into iconic roles that will define the Legend of Zelda movie for a whole new generation.

With the first look now out, the countdown for the Legend of Zelda movie has officially begun, and it’s clear that this adaptation is going to be a magical ride, one that both longtime fans and newcomers will be talking about for months.