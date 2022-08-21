Legendary singer Nayyara Noor dies at 71

Pakistan’s legendary singer Nayyara Noor passed away in Karachi on Sunday, following a brief period of illness.

As confirmed by the family sources, the ‘Nightingale of Pakistan’, who had been under treatment for some time in the city, has passed away at the age of 71.

Moreover, the family informed that the funeral prayer of Noor will be offered today at 4:00 pm at ‘Masjid/Imambargah Yasrab’, Defence, while, the musical icon will be laid to rest at the Defence Phase-8 cemetery.

نامور گلوکارہ نیرہ نور کا انتقال موسیقی کی دنیا کے لیے ایک نا قابل تلافی نقصان ہے۔ وہ اپنی آواز میں ترنم اور سوز کی وجہ سے خاص پہچان رکھتی تھیں۔ غزل ہو یا گیت جو بھی انہوں نے گایا کمال گایا۔ان کی وفات سے پیدا ہونے والا خلا کبھی پُر نہیں ہوگا۔ اللہ تعالی مرحومہ کو جنت میں جگہ دے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 21, 2022

PM Shehbaz Sharif as well as several politicians and showbiz celebs have shared their condolences towards the family of singer Nayyara Noor.

May ALLAH rest #NayyaraNoor sehba’s soul in peace.

Thr can’t be another Nayyara Noor.Pak lost a Legendary star. Recalling “Nayyara sings Faiz album” whr she did a great justice to Faiz sab’s poetry.Her commitment to her work is such an inspiration for manyhttps://t.co/JWf1P5KNzz — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) August 20, 2022

What a magical piece of our childhood Nayyara Noor was. Milli naghma, ghazal, geet…she sang some of the best of all these genres, her melodious voice nearest in texture to the ultra-feminine trill of her Hindi film contemporaries. #NayyaraNoor — Sabahat Zakariya (@sabizak) August 20, 2022

Heart breaking. I remember our last meeting and discussion at her place. She had moved beyond the worldly desires onto a serene and spiritual space with so much wisdom. She was our nightingale. May her soul rest in peace. #NayyaraNoor pic.twitter.com/sM5K77MncC — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) August 20, 2022

Born in November 1950, in the Assam region of India, Nayyara Noor migrated to Pakistan with her family at the age of seven. Though she had always been into music and singing, Noor first started singing on Radio Pakistan in 1968, and later moved to television with her melodious voice.

One of the most prolific playback singers of Pakistan, Noor was god-gifted in her talent and had not received any formal training for it.

With hundreds of iconic songs to her credit through her decades-long career span, Noor had received multiple top awards of the country, including Nigar Award and Pride of Performance, in addition to three gold medals.

The music had veteran bid farewell to her illustrious singing career in 2012.

