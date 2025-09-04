LEGO Death Star UCS 75419 Unveiled: A $1,000 Star Wars Masterpiece with 38 Minifigures

LEGO has just dropped a bombshell for Star Wars fans with the official reveal of the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Death Star (75419). Priced at a staggering $999.99, this 9,023-piece behemoth is the most expensive LEGO set ever released. Packed with 38 minifigures and intricate details, it’s a must-have for collectors and Star Wars enthusiasts. The set launches for LEGO Insiders on October 1, 2025, and for all buyers on October 4, 2025.

What Makes the LEGO Death Star 75419 Special?

Unlike previous Death Star sets, this UCS edition is a half-sphere diorama, showcasing a detailed cross-section of the iconic Star Wars battle station. Measuring 20.6 inches high, 18.9 inches wide, and 15.1 inches deep, it’s designed for display while highlighting key moments from the original trilogy. Here’s what you’ll find inside:

Iconic Scenes : Relive A New Hope with the trash compactor, Darth Vader’s duel with Obi-Wan, and Han Solo’s hilarious Stormtrooper-disguised comms chat. The set also includes the Imperial conference room from A New Hope and the Emperor’s throne room from Return of the Jedi.

: Relive A New Hope with the trash compactor, Darth Vader’s duel with Obi-Wan, and Han Solo’s hilarious Stormtrooper-disguised comms chat. The set also includes the Imperial conference room from A New Hope and the Emperor’s throne room from Return of the Jedi. Record-Breaking Minifigures : With 38 minifigures, this set sets a new LEGO record. It includes Luke Skywalker (three versions), Han Solo (two versions), Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, and exclusive figures like Director Krennic, Galen Erso, and the Skywalker Saga Hot Tub Stormtrooper.

: With 38 minifigures, this set sets a new LEGO record. It includes Luke Skywalker (three versions), Han Solo (two versions), Princess Leia, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, and exclusive figures like Director Krennic, Galen Erso, and the Skywalker Saga Hot Tub Stormtrooper. Exclusive Bonus: Purchase between October 1–7, 2025, and receive the 40771 TIE Fighter with Imperial Hangar Rack, a 236-piece GWP with three minifigures, perfectly scaled for the Death Star’s hangar.

Pricing and Availability

The LEGO Star Wars UCS Death Star retails for $999.99 in the US, £899.99 in the UK, and €999.99 in Europe. It’s available exclusively at LEGO.com and LEGO Stores. LEGO Insiders can also earn up to $50 in rewards and enter a sweepstakes for a designer-signed set (September 4–October 15, 2025).

Why Star Wars Fans Are Buzzing

This 18+ set is a love letter to the Star Wars saga, packed with Easter eggs and intricate details. However, its $1,000 price tag and diorama-style design have sparked debate. While some fans love the display-friendly format, others miss the full spherical builds of past sets like 10188 and 75159. With 9,023 pieces and 38 minifigures, it surpasses even the UCS Millennium Falcon in scope.