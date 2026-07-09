LEGO reveals world's biggest FIFA World Cup Trophy replica

In advance of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the LEGO Group and FIFA collaborated to construct the world’s largest LEGO FIFA World Cup Trophy, which was unveiled in New York City.

The replica, which stands 8.47 meters tall, is recognized as the largest mobile LEGO structure ever built. Modeled after the famous FIFA World Cup Trophy, it was inaugurated at Rockefeller Plaza, where fans from all around the world gathered to lay the final bricks.

“The FIFA World Cup Trophy is one of the most famous symbols in sport,” Brazilian football legend Cafu remarked. “Seeing it built like this with LEGO bricks is truly incredible.” He continued, describing the installation as a celebration of the sport’s global appeal, adding, “Football has always been about bringing people together.”

A team of 59 designers, engineers, and builders worked on the project for approximately 7,000 hours at a production plant in the Czech Republic. The structure, which took eight months to complete, weighs over 4.2 tonnes, is supported by an internal steel frame, and is constructed from over 1.36 million LEGO bricks. To facilitate transportation, the trophy was built in 16 separate components before being shipped to New York and assembled on-site.

From July 6 to July 19, the installation will serve as the centerpiece of Rockefeller Plaza’s new LEGO Fan Zone. Admission to the attraction is free. Additionally, visitors can engage in a variety of interactive activities, such as LEGO building stations, spaces for creating personalized minifigures, and a collaborative brick mural.

The exhibit is part of LEGO’s broader football promotion, which recently introduced its “LEGO Editions” collection. This lineup includes official LEGO minifigures modeled after prominent football stars Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.