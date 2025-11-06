Lego Star Trek Enterprise NCC-1701-D Set Unveiled

Lego has launched its first-ever Lego Star Trek set, a stunning 3,600-piece replica of the iconic USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Priced at $399.99, this highly anticipated Lego Star Trek model will be available starting November 28, 2025, through Lego’s online and physical stores. Fans who purchase before December 1, 2025, will also receive a bonus Lego Star Trek Type-15 Shuttlepod set, making this release even more exciting for collectors.

The Lego Star Trek Enterprise NCC-1701-D set is a nearly two-foot-long model packed with intricate details. Key features include a detachable command saucer, warp nacelles with vibrant red and blue accents, and an opening shuttlebay housing two miniature shuttlepods. The set also comes with a sleek display stand and a plaque detailing the ship’s origins, including its launch date and construction site. This *Lego Star Trek* creation is designed for fans to relive epic space battles from the beloved TV series.

Iconic Minifigures in the Lego Star Trek Lineup

Adding to the allure of this *Lego Star Trek* set is its collection of nine minifigures, each accompanied by signature accessories. Fans will find Captain Jean-Luc Picard with his teacup, Commander William Riker with a trombone, and Lieutenant Commander Data alongside his cat, Spot. Lieutenant Worf wields a phaser, while Wesley Crusher comes with a portable tractor beam generator. Other minifigures include Counsellor Deanna Troi, Guinan, Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge, equipped with a tricorder, engineering case, and PADD tablet. These detailed minifigures make this Lego Star Trek set a collector’s dream.

Why This Lego Star Trek Set Is a Game-Changer

Lego’s partnership with Star Trek marks a bold new venture for the brand, which famously weathered financial challenges in the late ‘90s through its *Star Wars* collaboration. The *Lego Star Trek* Enterprise NCC-1701-D set brings the same level of craftsmanship and nostalgia, appealing to both Lego enthusiasts and *Star Trek* fans. With its high piece count, interactive features, and iconic characters, this *Lego Star Trek* set is poised to become a centerpiece in any collection.