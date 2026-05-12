LEGO Unveils Stunning Minas Tirith Set with 8,278 Pieces, Launching June 1 for $649.99

Get ready, LEGO fans! The wait is almost over for Lord of the Rings enthusiasts, as LEGO has officially announced the release of the highly anticipated Minas Tirith set (11377).

This massive 8,278-piece model is set to launch on June 1, 2026, and will retail for $649.99.

The set features a unique hybrid design, combining a microscale exterior with a minifigure-scale interior. The exterior showcases the iconic White City’s seven tiers, while the interior reveals intricate details, including the throne room, Palantír, and Houses of Healing.

The set includes 10 exclusive minifigures, such as Aragorn as King Elessar, Gandalf the White, Arwen, Faramir, and four Soldiers of Gondor.

Key Features:

Microscale Exterior: Recreates the White City’s majestic architecture

Minifigure-Scale Interior: Explore iconic rooms and scenes

10 Exclusive Minifigures: Includes Aragorn, Gandalf, Arwen, and more

This set is expected to be a showstopper for any LEGO collection, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. Will you be adding this stunning model to your collection?

Price Per Piece And Exclusive Bonuses

At $649.99, the set breaks down to approximately 7.2 cents per piece, putting it among LEGO’s premium offerings. Early buyers earn a significant sweetener. Those ordering between June 1 and June 6 receive an exclusive Grond gift with purchase, the battering ram used during the siege of Minas Tirith.

The price reflects the set’s complexity and heritage status. LEGO hasn’t released a Lord of the Rings set of this magnitude since the film trilogy ended. For collectors and architecture enthusiasts, this marks a historic moment in LEGO’s licensed sets.